Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT Raised to €5.50

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

