BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

