Barclays Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £138 Price Target

Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.12 ($174.14).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £102.35 ($123.67) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,191.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,918.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -43.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($196.65).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

