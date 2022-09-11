Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.