Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Position Trimmed by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,900 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises 2.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $59,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

BHC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 21,269,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

