Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 711,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

