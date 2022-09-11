Berkley W R Corp Acquires 200,000 Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.51% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth $431,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth $460,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter worth $620,000.

Insider Activity at Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

In related news, CEO Roderick Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Performance

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

HSAQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 4,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

