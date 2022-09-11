Berkley W R Corp Acquires 239,550 Shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,550 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.44% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,511,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE DSAQ remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

