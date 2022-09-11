Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOCN. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,001,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 607,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

