Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 4.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $92,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,081,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.