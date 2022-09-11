Berkley W R Corp Has $3.57 Million Stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,785 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITHX. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

ITHAX Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

