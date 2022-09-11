Berkley W R Corp Purchases 5,671 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Altitude Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,381,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 530.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 506,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 51,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

In other Altitude Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $3,926,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

