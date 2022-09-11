Berkley W R Corp Sells 870,215 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,215 shares during the period. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII comprises approximately 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 863,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 422,345 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 535,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. 15,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.20.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

