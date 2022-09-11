Berry Price Tops $0.0010 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Berry has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $474,181.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Berry

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

