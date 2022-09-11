BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,782.85.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of BHP opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

