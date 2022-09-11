BiFi Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $176,024.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000073 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001629 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007450 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

