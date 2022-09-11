Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Palo Alto Investors LP’s 8th Largest Position

Palo Alto Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 5.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $76,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.84. 1,053,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.20. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.