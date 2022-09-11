BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,473 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up approximately 0.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,261 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.91. 785,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

