Bistroo (BIST) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $835,784.50 and $50,105.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io.

Bistroo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

