Blackstone Inc. Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 453,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,195,000. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.28% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $158.84. 671,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,234. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

