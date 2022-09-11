Blackstone Inc. Cuts Stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 1.74% of Pontem worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pontem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pontem by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Price Performance

NYSE PNTM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 22,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Pontem Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Pontem Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

