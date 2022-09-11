Blackstone Inc. Decreases Position in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its holdings in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,833 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Partnering were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

CORS stock remained flat at $9.74 during midday trading on Friday. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,873. Corsair Partnering Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Corsair Partnering Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.