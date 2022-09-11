Blackstone Inc. Decreases Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,492 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 699,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SHLX remained flat at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

