Blackstone Inc. Grows Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,696 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Hess Midstream worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 4.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after acquiring an additional 142,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after buying an additional 2,851,994 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after buying an additional 346,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 514,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,750. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

