Blackstone Inc. Has $35.67 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,027,300 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned 1.59% of Plains GP worth $35,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.52. 1,788,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,355. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

