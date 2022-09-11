Blackstone Inc. Has $405.20 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 669.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.0% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Kinder Morgan worth $405,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,915,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 362,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 69,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,597,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,419. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

