Blackstone Inc. Invests $28.27 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,309,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,273,000. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 496,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in UiPath by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 108,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NYSE PATH traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 11,785,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,691. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

