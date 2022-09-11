Blackstone Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,070,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,284,969 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 0.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $269,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 2.6 %

PAA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 4,194,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

