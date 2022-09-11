Blackstone Inc. Sells 13,750,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,587,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750,000 shares during the period. Gates Industrial comprises about 6.8% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.62% of Gates Industrial worth $2,689,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 455,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

