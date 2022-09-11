Blackstone Inc. Sells 279,254 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 279,254 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 2.0% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of Targa Resources worth $806,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Targa Resources by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,755,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,471,000 after buying an additional 253,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. 1,303,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.