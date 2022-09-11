Blackstone Inc. Trims Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,334,228 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $380,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 21,141.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 532,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.04. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

