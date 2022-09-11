Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

