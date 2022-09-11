BlueSpruce Investments LP Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,658 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 13.3% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $816,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,730. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $115.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

