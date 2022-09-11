BlueSpruce Investments LP Purchases 573,058 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,058 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises 2.9% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of TransUnion worth $179,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TransUnion by 585.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after buying an additional 331,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.15.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.