Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.06.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.