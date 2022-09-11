Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,264,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

