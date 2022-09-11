Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $16.63 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.23. 12,029,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,462. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $289.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.17.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.