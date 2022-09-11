Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $65.60 Million Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 9.53% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $65,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

