Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,871 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,302,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.