Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 571 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $178.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,809. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

