Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 72,722 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $97,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70.

