Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,872 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.65. 3,176,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,859. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

