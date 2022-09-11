Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $36.74 Average PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Brinker International stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

