Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $84.65

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.65.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.
In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
