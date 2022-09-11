Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $142.19

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $8,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

