Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $37.56

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

