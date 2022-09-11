Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $14.54

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,045,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.3 %

UAA stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.