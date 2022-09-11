Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 149,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

