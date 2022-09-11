Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Purchases £3,397.23 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Chris Sedwell acquired 113,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).

Byotrol Price Performance

Byotrol stock opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday. Byotrol plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50.

Byotrol Company Profile

Featured Stories

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

