Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Purchases £3,397.23 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Chris Sedwell acquired 113,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).
Byotrol Price Performance
Byotrol stock opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday. Byotrol plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50.
