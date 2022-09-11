Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 470 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.